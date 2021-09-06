Wilton Celebrates Labor Day with Fireworks Postponed from July 4th [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The Town of Wilton waited 427 days to enjoy its traditional annual fireworks over the Wilton High School sports complex Saturday evening, Sept. 4. The COVID pandemic had forced town officials to cancel the July 4th, 2020 celebration and postpone the celebration a second time in July 2021.

Residents certainly did enjoy the fireworks finally, turning out by the hundreds with picnics, blankets, chairs and revelry for the newly-billed Labor Day celebration. While a previously-scheduled morning track race had to be cancelled due to mud covering the track from the Ida rainstorm earlier in the week, the Wilton Republican and Democratic town committees played their annual softball game in the afternoon.

Then, Saturday evening’s fireworks capped off the day, which had been organized by Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department and other town officials, with the support of Wilton Police, Wilton Firefighters, Wilton CERT and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps members on duty.

GOOD Morning Wilton photographer Drew Gumins captured images of both the softball game as well as the evening’s festivities. In addition, several residents have sent their photos to us. Plus, we’ve got a video replay of the fireworks grand finale.