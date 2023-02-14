The following article was contributed by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Wilton Library Association, will host its 2023 Economic Forecast Meeting on Tuesday, March 28, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.

The meeting will be led by Peter Denious, President and CEO of AdvanceCT, a private nonprofit economic development corporation that drives job creation and new capital investment in Connecticut through business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts, in close cooperation with state, regional and local partners.

Denious, also a Wilton resident, came to AdvanceCT in August 2019 as an accomplished private equity and venture capital professional who helped realize commercial and economic opportunities by connecting ideas, people, and capital.

For the previous 17 years, Denious worked for FLAG Capital Management and its successor, Aberdeen Standard Investments, based in Stamford. He was a member of the senior leadership team responsible for growing the FLAG private equity platform to over $6.5B in assets under management (AUM) from approximately $1B when he joined in 2001. Before FLAG, he worked for J.H. Whitney & Co. a direct private investment firm in Stamford. He started his private equity career following business school at BancBoston Capital based in Boston. Prior to graduate school, Denious worked for Prudential Securities and Chemical Bank in investment and commercial banking.

Denious is a graduate of Trinity College and received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he is a board member of the Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital. He is an Ex-Officio member of the Governor’s Workforce Council. He is also a member of Social Venture Partners Connecticut, a not-for-profit focused on closing the opportunity gap in Connecticut by supporting innovative organizations and initiatives in education and workforce development.

There is no charge for this event, but registration is required, and space is limited.