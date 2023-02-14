GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

After a home disaster, many of us feel overwhelmed or unsure of what to do next. To assist you in returning your property to its pre-loss condition, you should consider hiring a cleaning or restoration company as soon as possible. These professionals have the necessary experience and skills to promptly restore your home or business. But with so many options available, how do you know which one is right for you? This blog will sort the information out to help you make the best decision.

What Is a Cleaning and Restoration Company?

Property disasters can happen at any time, often without warning. When they do, it’s essential to have a trusted professional on call to help with the cleanup and restoration process. That’s where cleaning and restoration companies come in. They specialize in restoring properties to their pre-loss condition. Professionals have the equipment to remove debris and clean up the affected areas.

Restoration companies also specialize in reconstruction and work to repair or replace damaged walls, floors, ceilings, and fixtures. They work quickly to assess the damage, develop a plan of action, and restore the house to its pre-disaster condition. In some cases, they may also be able to repair damaged personal belongings. Along with their construction expertise, restoration companies also have experience dealing with insurance companies and other paperwork associated with property damage.

How to Choose the Right Company

Some companies may claim to be qualified to handle the repairs, but in reality, they lack the experience or expertise to do the job correctly. To protect yourself from unqualified companies, here are a few tips to help you find a company that will provide the best possible service.

Is the Company Licensed and Bonded?

When you’re hiring a cleaning or restoration company, the first thing you should ask is if they’re licensed and bonded. This will protect you in case any damage might occur during restoration work. Check if the company is certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC). This organization requires its members to adhere to strict standards of practice, so you can be confident that your home is in good hands.

Ask for References

One way to vet their references is to ask for a list of past clients. Doing so can give homeowners an idea of their past work. You may also want to see if they have any photos of previous projects, which can better indicate their work quality.

Is the Company Available at All Times?

The best companies will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Their technicians can handle any size of cleanup or restoration job anytime. When you call, confirm that the company can send a team to your location quickly to inspect the damage and get started. The sooner the cleanup and restoration process begins, the likelier they can restore your property. They’ll work with you to assess the damage, develop a repair plan, and provide round-the-clock customer support.

Get a Detailed Estimate on the Cost and Timeline

A detailed estimate will break down the costs, the payment schedule, and the projected completion date for the job. Be sure to get an estimate in writing before hiring a company. Ensure that it includes all necessary materials, labor, and equipment charges. Ask questions if anything is unclear.

Ask About Their Pack-Out Process

One important thing to look for is a company that is upfront about its pack-out process. Some companies will try to downplay the importance of this step, but it is essential to ensure that your belongings are adequately protected during the cleaning and restoration process. A good pack-out process will involve carefully wrapping and labeling your belongings for proper sorting and cataloging. The company should also have a secure storage facility where they will keep your belongings until the restoration process is complete.

Does the Company Offer Insurance Claim Assistance?

Filing an insurance claim can be a complex and time-consuming process. If you’re unfamiliar with the procedure, it’s best to ask your company if they can help guide you through the process. Many have experience dealing with an insurance company and can help you get the necessary coverage. Additionally, they may be able to negotiate a discounted rate on your behalf. If you’re facing a large cleanup bill, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance with your insurance claim.

Be Alert for Scams

The Institute for Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) advises consumers to be wary of scammers who contact them after a property disaster, such as a fire or flood. The restoration industry is filled with dishonest people who take advantage of those during an overwhelm. These criminals often pose as cleaning or restoration technicians and offer their services at an inflated price. The IICRC has compiled a list of red flags to watch out for when hiring a restoration company:

They offer to do the work without first conducting an inspection. Note that cleaning and restoration companies give a free quote.

They do not have the proper credentials or insurance.

They demand payment up-front before any work is done.

They pressure you to sign a contract immediately.

They may offer a discount if you pay in cash.

If you encounter anything suspicious, it’s best to steer clear and find someone else to do the job. Be sure to research thoroughly. Don’t let yourself get scammed after a property disaster. Hire a reputable and trustworthy company that will do the job right.

