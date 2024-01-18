Get ready for a winter blast of fun as Wilton Center transforms to a wonderland of activities for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce‘s annual Winter Carnival. Sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, the Winter Carnival will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 12-4 p.m. at the Town Green with other exciting festivities simultaneously taking place around Wilton Center.

Attendees can start off the event with a whimsical horse drawn wagon ride around the Town Center sponsored by Kimco Realty and watch a live ice sculpting demonstration by the Gazebo. There will also be prizes for a scavenger hunt for those who find the beautiful ice sculptures throughout town.

Additional festivities will include a magic show, character meet and greet with everyone’s favorite “winter princess and snowman,” and carnival performers engaging adults and children at the Town Green.

A selection of food and beverage options will be available from local food trucks, Bubble and Brew, and Cousins Maine Lobster. Activities to keep the kids busy will include face painting, sand art, and crafts — all provided by local organizations participating in the event.

Attendees should make sure to stop by the corner of Schenck’s Island where the Rotary Club of Wilton will be providing a bonfire and s’mores for roasting that afternoon.

Chamber officials encourage guests to visit and shop at Wilton’s local retail stores during the afternoon and enjoy a bite or beverage at one of the restaurants as they stroll to each activity.

“As the Chamber of Commerce, we present events such as the Winter Carnival to highlight our community and the businesses and organizations that make Wilton such a special place,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said. “As guests enjoy the numerous activities that day, please remember to shop, dine and support all our local businesses.”

This event is presented by event sponsor Fairfield County Bank, and supporting sponsors Kimco Realty, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, The Village Market, Wilton Library Association, and Gregory and Adams, and special participation by the Rotary Club of Wilton.

For information on how to participate at the event as a vendor or sponsor, contact Carriero at 203.762.0567 or via email. The Winter Carnival event is rain, snow, or shine!