To the Editor:

Upon consultation with our full membership, the Wilton League of Women Voters’ Board of Directors is pleased to announce that our organization has joined Wilton’s Board of Selectmen in committing to the principles of civility, respect and understanding as outlined in the Proclamation that the BOS first signed in 2017 and to which they reaffirmed last week.

The Wilton League shares the Board of Selectmen’s value in the participation and engagement of all Wilton’s constituents; and that the inclusion of the full range of our diverse perspectives strengthens our decision-making and enriches our lives.

Following a formal vote at our January meeting, members in attendance signed the Proclamation. The document will be held in the Wilton League of Women Voters’ archive at the Wilton Library. Any member who was not at that meeting who wishes to sign may do so during the Archives’ regular open hours (Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by making an appointment via email .

In adopting the Proclamation, we “encourage all our citizens to participate fully in town government as envisioned in our Town Charter. We further resolve that the principles of civility, respect and understanding will guide the actions that we take as League members.”

We strive to develop our own personal and organizational capacity in these areas, as well as to facilitate respectful opportunities to enable understanding across our town’s constituencies.

Wilton LWV Board of Directors