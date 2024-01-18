Every January for the last three decades, the Wilton Kiwanis Club has offered citrus — oranges, grapefruits and clementines — for sale to raise funds for local charities. More recently, the Kiwanians have added the very popular See’s Chocolates to that lineup. The deadline for ordering any fruits or candies this year is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Orders can be placed on the Kiwanis website and Kiwanis Club members hope Wilton residents get their orders in.

The Wilton Kiwanis raises money so they can give it away — all profits support local charities.. The annual Citrus and Chocolate fundraiser is a significant source of funding for local charities, especially those focused on youth. In addition to quarterly “Feed Wilton” food drives and selling pumpkins at the Pumpkin Patch, the annual Citrus and Chocolate Sale is a major Kiwanis fundraiser.

Wilton Kiwanis Club Citrus Sale Chair Jerry Sprole said that customers will be very pleased with the products they’re purchasing.

“The price and quality of Kiwanis’ citrus has been outstanding. Our vendor for 2024 continues to be the same one that provides citrus to both the Village Market and Caraluzzi’s,” he said, adding, “For Valentine’s Day we are pleased to continue our chocolate and candy offerings from world-renowned California chocolatier, See’s candies — the best known, high-end chocolate in the West.”

Orders and any additional donations can be placed online. There’s also an order form that can be printed and sent by the U.S. Postal Service with a check. This year’s order deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Orders will be ready for pick-up at 254 Danbury Rd./Rte.7 (the former Baptist Church) — in time for Valentine’s Day — on Friday, Feb. 9 (12-5 p.m.); Saturday, Feb. 10 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.); and Sunday, Feb. 11 (12-5 p.m.).