Amidst slightly unusual circumstances, current members of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee unanimously endorsed a list of 39 people for membership for the 2024-26 term on Tuesday night, Jan. 16.

As outlined in the Connecticut General Statutes and state party rules, every two years the local political parties choose their members. The Wilton Republican Town Committee held its caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to elect its new member roster.

In an unintentional homage to Yankee spirit, around 20 members gathered outside the Grange Hall in Cannondale in subfreezing temperatures to conduct the caucus on the last day allowable. While the plan had been to meet inside the hall and also hold a regular DTC meeting, due to a snow-related mix-up the hall was locked up, so the group cancelled the DTC meeting and simply held the short caucus outside.

“It’ll be the largest DTC we ever had and it’ll give us some flexibility also to add people along the way,” Chair Tom Dubin said, calling the list “wonderful.”

Noticeably absent from the list was Keith Denning, Wilton’s currently seated Democratic state representative from District 42. Denning, whose freshman term runs through the year, recently said he was unsure whether he would seek reelection. He has been a DTC member since 2020.

Asked about Denning’s omission from the 2024-26 member list, Dubin had no comment.

With three membership slots still available, Denning could potentially still ask to join the DTC next term.

[GOOD Morning Wilton has reached out to Denning for comment, and will update the story with his response.]

Freshman State Sen. Ceci Maher, who represents District 26, was in attendance, serving as the official secretary for the caucus. Afterward she made an announcement that she had submitted her paperwork and was going to seek reelection in November.

From left, Savet Constantine, Jane Rinard and DTC Chair Tom Dubin. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

State Senator Ceci Maher, at center, and other DTC members stand out the cold. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Tuesday night’s DTC caucus outside the Grange Hall. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

DTC Chair Tom Dubin helps Registrar Karen Burke, on Facetime, get a look at a DTC member’s driver’s license. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

DTC members wait under a waxing winter moon for the caucus to get underway. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

As the realization arrived that the DTC wouldn’t be able to enter the Grange Hall, Dubin contacted Democratic Registrar of Voters Karen Burke through the Facetime app on his phone and, in order to officially validate the meeting, went from car to car having each DTC member in attendance share their driver’s license for Burke to see and verify.

Vice Chair Jane Rinard served as temporary chair of the caucus previously to Dubin taking over, while Savet Constantine served as temporary secretary and read the public notice of the caucus aloud.

The entire caucus was over in less than five minutes.

“The best news is … I don’t think we have to pay the fee for the Grange tonight,” Dubin said.

Below is a full list of the DTC candidates nominated, pending official approval in March. Members will also elect officers at the DTC’s March meeting.

1. Mark Ahasic

2. Carol Ball

3. Lois Block

4. Bill Bonvillian

5. Bob Carney

6. Savet Constantine

7. Nicola Davies

8. Ruth DeLuca

9. Tom Dubin

10. Cynthia Feher

11. Mark Grorud

12. Ken Hoffman

13. Leslie Holmes

14. Pamela Hovland

15. Anthony Iorfino

16. John Kalamarides

17. Sunila Kapur

18. Jim Kapustka

19. Jung Soo Kim

20. Charlie Lewis

21. Ceci Maher

22. Alison Mark

23. David Marks

24. Deb McFadden

25. Elizabeth O’Connell

26. Lorie Paulson

27. Patrick Pearson

28. Ernie Ricco

29. Damon Rinard

30. Jane Rinard

31. Wendy Roseberry

32. Valerie Rosenson

33. Renee Santhouse

34. George (Mike) Schmidt

35. Janice Sposato

36. Peter Squitieri

37. Ross Tartell

38. David Tatkow

39. Dan Troph