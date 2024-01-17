Amidst slightly unusual circumstances, current members of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee unanimously endorsed a list of 39 people for membership for the 2024-26 term on Tuesday night, Jan. 16.
As outlined in the Connecticut General Statutes and state party rules, every two years the local political parties choose their members. The Wilton Republican Town Committee held its caucus on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to elect its new member roster.
In an unintentional homage to Yankee spirit, around 20 members gathered outside the Grange Hall in Cannondale in subfreezing temperatures to conduct the caucus on the last day allowable. While the plan had been to meet inside the hall and also hold a regular DTC meeting, due to a snow-related mix-up the hall was locked up, so the group cancelled the DTC meeting and simply held the short caucus outside.
“It’ll be the largest DTC we ever had and it’ll give us some flexibility also to add people along the way,” Chair Tom Dubin said, calling the list “wonderful.”
Noticeably absent from the list was Keith Denning, Wilton’s currently seated Democratic state representative from District 42. Denning, whose freshman term runs through the year, recently said he was unsure whether he would seek reelection. He has been a DTC member since 2020.
Asked about Denning’s omission from the 2024-26 member list, Dubin had no comment.
With three membership slots still available, Denning could potentially still ask to join the DTC next term.
[GOOD Morning Wilton has reached out to Denning for comment, and will update the story with his response.]
Freshman State Sen. Ceci Maher, who represents District 26, was in attendance, serving as the official secretary for the caucus. Afterward she made an announcement that she had submitted her paperwork and was going to seek reelection in November.
As the realization arrived that the DTC wouldn’t be able to enter the Grange Hall, Dubin contacted Democratic Registrar of Voters Karen Burke through the Facetime app on his phone and, in order to officially validate the meeting, went from car to car having each DTC member in attendance share their driver’s license for Burke to see and verify.
Vice Chair Jane Rinard served as temporary chair of the caucus previously to Dubin taking over, while Savet Constantine served as temporary secretary and read the public notice of the caucus aloud.
The entire caucus was over in less than five minutes.
“The best news is … I don’t think we have to pay the fee for the Grange tonight,” Dubin said.
Below is a full list of the DTC candidates nominated, pending official approval in March. Members will also elect officers at the DTC’s March meeting.
1. Mark Ahasic
2. Carol Ball
3. Lois Block
4. Bill Bonvillian
5. Bob Carney
6. Savet Constantine
7. Nicola Davies
8. Ruth DeLuca
9. Tom Dubin
10. Cynthia Feher
11. Mark Grorud
12. Ken Hoffman
13. Leslie Holmes
14. Pamela Hovland
15. Anthony Iorfino
16. John Kalamarides
17. Sunila Kapur
18. Jim Kapustka
19. Jung Soo Kim
20. Charlie Lewis
21. Ceci Maher
22. Alison Mark
23. David Marks
24. Deb McFadden
25. Elizabeth O’Connell
26. Lorie Paulson
27. Patrick Pearson
28. Ernie Ricco
29. Damon Rinard
30. Jane Rinard
31. Wendy Roseberry
32. Valerie Rosenson
33. Renee Santhouse
34. George (Mike) Schmidt
35. Janice Sposato
36. Peter Squitieri
37. Ross Tartell
38. David Tatkow
39. Dan Troph