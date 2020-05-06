Wilton Children’s Theater Offers Virtual Summer Program

The following article was compiled from a press release.

No Camp? No Problem. Wilton Children’s Theater offers young actors a creative virtual experience during a summer of uncertainty.

With plans and restriction levels undefined in CT state, many families are wondering what summer activities will be available for their children. In response, the Wilton Children’s Theater has developed a unique virtual experience that would give young actors a way to engage and participate in a 2-week theater experience from their homes. This is in lieu of the traditional summer camps the organization has run in the past.

Jen Kepner, WCT president, said the when organization knew its traditional programs wouldn’t be possible organizers still wanted to continue to offer children in Wilton a way to participate in theater even if it meant doing something virtual. “We are so excited about these new programs which will develop singing and acting skills and expose children to different elements of stagecraft! I am so thankful to the creative team of people who put these programs together.”

As in past years, there will be two programs available for each age group:

Aristocrats Kids Summer Workshop Experience (Rising 3rd to rising 6th grade)

Program Overview: The Aristocats Kids Summer Workshop Experience will be a virtual workshop directed by Skip Ploss, featuring acting, music and dance classes, as well as other stagecraft elements. Cast members will be invited to audition virtually by submitting videos demonstrating singing, dancing, and acting. The program runs mornings from Thursday, June 18-Thursday, July 2.

When the Lights Go Out on Broadway Summer Workshop Experience (Rising 7th to rising 10th grade)

Program Overview: The When the Lights Go Out on Broadway Summer Workshop Experience will be a virtual program that allows participants to act and sing together, learn new skills and interact with their peers. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wilton’s talented Rebecca Nisco, who will envision and direct an original musical that will be performed by the cast. With a focus on popular Broadway hits, this musical experience will give actors the chance to audition for roles, learn new choreography and perform the songs they know and love, all from the safety of home. The program runs weekday mornings until 1 p.m., from Thursday, June 8-Thursday, July 2.

More details and registration information can be found on the Wilton Children’s Theater website. Summerstage is only one part of the year-long programming provided by the Wilton Children’s Theater. The organization normally puts on a Fall and Spring program. Given the current situation, a fall program is still in development and will be posted on the WCT website once approved.