Wilton residents will embrace their inner joy when Wilton Children’s Theater (WCT) students present their production of Elf, The Musical Jr. The show, featuring 53 fourth-eighth graders, will premiere on Friday, Nov. 17.



This heartwarming musical tells the story of a young orphan, Buddy, who embarks on a journey of discovery. Raised in the North Pole by elves, Buddy is a paragon of festivity and holiday spirit until he learns the truth: he’s a human, his human father is on the naughty list and his stepbrother is a non-believer! Buddy travels to New York City, approaching every obstacle with goodwill, wonder, and optimism, determined to spread Christmas cheer and help everyone embrace the true meaning of the holidays.

Ideal for families and friends of all ages, this rendition of Elf promises to sprinkle a little festive magic into the holiday season. Secure your seat, embrace the magic of the holiday season, and let your heart sing along with the enchanting tunes of this delightful musical.

WCT will present Elf, The Musical Jr. on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., at the Middlebrook School Auditorium, (131 School Road). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online.

Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Elf The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).