Approximately 200 people gathered on the Town Green on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 12, in a show of support for Wilton’s Jewish community, to collectively stand against anti-Semitism and to learn more about helping the victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

The event was organized by several Wilton residents, including Israeli-American Tal Keshet.

When Keshet stepped up to the microphone to open the event, he began by stating six numbers — “143826.” He talked about the alarming rise of anti-semitism around the world, and how critical it is for everyone — Jews and non-Jews alike — to speak out against it.

Then, as he referenced all the innocent people killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the many injured and of course the 241 hostages still held by Hamas, he told the crowd that 143826 was the number tattooed on the arm of his grandfather, an Auschwitz survivor, who inspired him to live by a certain credo: “The most important thing is to be a good person — not a good Catholic, a good Muslim, a good Hindu, a good atheist, a good Jew — the most important thing is to be a good person.”

Immediately following the Oct. 7 attacks, Keshet had turned to his friend and neighbor Toni Boucher, and told her he couldn’t just sit by without doing anything. He had to do something — something to support the Jewish community both here and overseas.

Boucher, recently elected Wilton’s next first selectman, helped him navigate what she called the bureaucratic red tape of organizing an event on the town-owned property. She also helped by providing the refreshments, which included apple cider, doughnuts, and homemade cookies.

When she spoke to the crowd, Boucher told of her own work years ago in the state legislature, where she led an effort to mandate Connecticut public schools teach about the Holocaust and other genocide, all as a means to combat prejudice, especially anti-Semitism.

She also pointed to the Wilton Police cruisers stationed nearby and mentioned that other Wilton officers had volunteered to stand guard and make attendees feel safe. She said how sad she was that some Wilton friends had told her they were afraid to gather, even here.

Other speakers included local religious leaders — Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Georgetown’s Temple B’nai Chaim, Rabbi Yehuda Kantor from Chabad of Westport/Weston/Wilton, and Senior Cantor Julia Cadrain of Westport’s Temple Israel.

Ofek Moscovich, an Israeli emissary from Jewish Federation of Fairfield County, spoke of his experience as a former Israeli Defense Forces paratrooper as well as of his family back in Israel.

One very emotional moment occurred toward the beginning of the rally, when Israeli singer and Ridgefield resident Carmel Tadmor Kaminer led the crowd in singing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

Attendees at Sunday’s vigil for Israel on Wilton’s Town Green sing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

Several current and town officials were there in support of Wilton’s Jewish community, among them Second Selectman Josh Cole, Selectwoman Kim Healy, Board of Education Chair Ruth DeLuca, Board of Education member-elect Lori Bufano, Board of Finance Chair Michael Kaelin, Board of Finance Vice Chair Stewart Koenigsberg, and Board of Finance member-elect Rudy Escalante — who was also one of the people involved in making the event possible.

Temple B’nai Chaim Cantor Harriet Dunkerley sings a prayer at Sunday’s vigil for Israel on the town green. Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Former first selectman Bill Brennan and Kathleen Brennan in the crowd at Sundays’ vigil for Israel Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Israeli singer Carmel Tadmor Kaminer leads the crowd singing “Hatikvah,” the Israeli national anthem. Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Rabbi Yehuda Kantor of Chabad speaks during Sunday’s vigil for Israel. Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Tal Keshet, an Israeli-American Wilton resident was one of the organizers of Sunday’s vigil for Israel. Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Board of Education member elect Lori Bufano (center) at Sunday’s vigil for Israel Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Israeli emissary Ofek Moscovich talks to the crowd at Sunday’s vigil for Israel Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

First Selctman-elect Toni Boucher speaks to the attendees at the vigil for Israel on Wilton’s Town Green on Sunday Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

Second Selectmen Josh Cole, BOS member Kim Healy and BOF member-elect Rudy Escalante at Sunday’s vigil for Israel. Credit: Annie McMahon / GOOD Morning Wilton

