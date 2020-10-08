Wilton Clergy Association to Hold Interfaith “Service of Hope” as Space for Community to Grieve Together

Wilton’s Interfaith Clergy Association is tending to its flock of the entire community, planning an outdoor event for what they’re calling “A Service of Hope: A Gathering of Community.” They hope to offer an opportunity for the community to grieve together after several recent incidents of significant loss.

The 45-minute outdoor service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church (225 Danbury Rd.).

Wilton Clergy Association members will lead the community in prayers, readings, music, and time for reflection.

In a notice sent to news media about the event, Rev. Shannon White of the Wilton Presbyterian Church wrote, “During this time when our community has experienced several recent incidents of significant loss, …together, we will find our way to hope through prayers of lament.”

Within the span of two weeks, the Wilton community has experienced the sudden deaths of three of its members, specifically three people with ties to Wilton High School: this past weekend, WHS sophomore Jacques Lucas died, just as the community was still reeling from the recent deaths of junior George DiRocco and longtime custodian Cesar Jimenez.

White says the service is not a memorial for any one individual, but instead is an opportunity for Wilton as a whole to reflect and find comfort and solace in a supportive environment.

All attendees are advised that masks are required; they are asked to bring their own chairs, and maintain at least six feet of social distance. It is also recommended that guests arrive early to find parking on or off-site.