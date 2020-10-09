Town of Wilton Recognized for Excellent Financial Reporting

The Town of Wilton was recently recognized for the quality of financial reporting that it produces. According to a press release, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Wilton “for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.”

“The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” it continued.

The town’s finance department includes Anne Kelly-Lenz, Wilton’s Chief Financial Officer;

Anthony DeFelice, Manager of Financial Reporting and Planning; Anna Corra, Clerk; Diane Fontana, Bookkeeper; Amy Jones, Senior Accountant; and Peter Lucia, Manager, Integrated Systems.