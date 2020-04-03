Wilton COVID-19 Update, April 2: Kristine Lilly Way, Budgets and More

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice posted her nightly update on the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for Thursday, April 2.

CT DPH reports 3,824 laboratory-confirmed statewide cases with 2,132 or 56% in Fairfield County and 51 in Wilton. Statewide deaths rose 32% to 112. The number of cases requiring hospitalization increased to 766, with 381 in Fairfield County. Additional hospital beds are being made available in Fairfield County, including temporary facilities and by redirecting non-COVID-19 hospitalizations.

We continue to think the actual number of cases statewide is higher than reported. If you have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department. Department members are out in the field, so they can be reached more quickly through email.

Results of testing performed in Iceland is receiving a great deal of attention. In February, they began testing self-selected members of the population. With approximately 5% of the population tested, 50% of those testing positive had no symptoms. Another reason to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well.

There are a number of mental health resources available to residents. We have made it easy to find those resources with a new page on our website.

Please remember that many town services can be accessed online.

When at the Transfer Station, please follow the directions of town employees and respect the signage.

We understand there was confusion today about access to Kristine Lilly Way. The road is open, including to walkers, runners and bikers.

Today, the Governor issued Executive Order 7T, which among others, places restrictions on hotels and rentals of less than 30 days and further expands establishments allowed to deliver or sell alcohol products.

Yesterday’s Executive Order 7S mandates the town offer opportunities for some taxpayers to defer payment of their July 1 tax bill interest-free or at a low interest rate. Further details were not provided, so at this point, we aren’t able to quantify the potential impact to the Town’s first quarter FY2021 cash flow. We are holding a Tri-Board meeting on April 9 to discuss EO 7S and others that impact the FY2021 budget and mill rate.

The Governor released Safe Store Rules.

If you have any questions, please email me or the appropriate town department. Email is the preferred means of communication because most employees are working from home. I have immediate access to my email and try to respond promptly. If you contact me on Facebook, know that my response will be delayed, as I only check my F S Lynne Vanderslice Facebook account a few times a day. I don’t regularly check Messenger. I am not on Wilton 412.

Thank you,

Lynne Vanderslice