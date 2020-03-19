Wilton COVID-19 Update, March 18: Testing in Wilton? Any New Cases?

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued her nightly statement on Wednesday, March 18. In it, she answered two questions GOOD Morning Wilton posed earlier in the day–are there any additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Wilton? And will there be drive-through testing in town?

“The CT Department of Public Health is no longer providing the number of positive tests by municipality. We are unable to provide complete or accurate data for Wilton as CT DPH is no longer the only source for testing,” she said.

As of last night, she said that the overall number of cases of coronavirus in CT increased to 96, with 69 cases in Fairfield County. She also noted that an elderly Ridgefield resident [of a senior living facility], who had previously tested positive, passed away, [and was the first COVID-19-related death in CT.

[Editor’s note: This morning, news came of CT’s second coronavirus death, a 91-year-old New Canaan man, who died at Norwalk Hospital.]

Vanderslice addressed news that was announced Wednesday–drive-by testing facilities opening up in Fairfield County by Murphy Medical Associates, in Stamford, Greenwich, and New Canaan, among other locations. It is believed to be resident-restricted to those towns. She said Wilton is pursuing such testing for town residents.

“You may have read of possible one day drive-by testing in a neighboring town. CT DPH allows approved doctors to perform these tests. Patients must be prescreened to determine if they qualify. We are investigating testing for Wilton residents. More details will follow. In the meantime, remember to call your physician if you have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath,” she wrote.

She added, “It is important to remember that testing is not a cure. Any negative result is for that one moment when you are swabbed. You must continue to distance yourself and follow the recommendations of federal, state and local officials.”

Vanderslice is encouraging residents to be proactive about responsible reporting. “If you have had direct contract with someone who received a confirmed or presumptive positive coronavirus test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department to report your contact,” she wrote.

Despite an order closing town athletic facilities to the public, some residents have not followed the order. “Please do not use the closed recreational facilities. Closures were made for the protection of all residents. Unfortunately, we are being forced to install locks.”

Transfer Station Changes and Restrictions

Due to concerns about potential restrictions or suspensions by contractors and to ensure employee safety and the safety of the community, effective Thursday March 19 and until further notice, the following changes are being made to Transfer Station operations: The Transfer Station will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for household garbage and recycling only. No tickets required.

and on the for No tickets required. Bulky waste, appliances or electronics will not be accepted. While using the Transfer Station, residents should remember to keep a distance from Transfer Station employees and other residents. Transfer Station employees will provide direction, but have been ordered not to provide assistance with the handling of resident materials. Please do not request assistance.

Food Pantry

Vanderslice thanked residents who have supported the Food Pantry with much needed donations, since the current supplies in Comstock have been inaccessible with the building closed. Social Service Director Sarah Heath, assisted by members of the police department, is ensuring that the makeshift pantry is stocked.