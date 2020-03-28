Wilton COVID-19 Update, March 27: Wilton Cases Now at 29, Updates on Road Paving & Transfer Station

Friday’s Update (March 27) from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice:

Wilton Cases, Testing & Results

Wilton Health Department Case Numbers Higher than State Dept. of Public Health : Friday’s report from CT Dept. of Public Health indicates there are 25 laboratory-confirmed cases in Wilton. Wilton Health Department is aware of 29 cases. CT DPH reports 1,450 laboratory-confirmed statewide cases with 752 in Fairfield County and 27 deaths statewide. Friday, the rate positive was back down to the mid-teens. Friday’s results are primarily for tests taken on March 23 and March 24; therefore, it appears there is generally a three-day period for receipt of results.

: Friday’s report from indicates there are 25 laboratory-confirmed cases in Wilton. is aware of 29 cases. CT DPH reports 1,450 laboratory-confirmed statewide cases with 752 in Fairfield County and 27 deaths statewide. Friday, the rate positive was back down to the mid-teens. Friday’s results are primarily for tests taken on March 23 and March 24; therefore, it appears there is generally a three-day period for receipt of results. Families with Positive Results : Wilton officials have been told, due to the shortage of kits and PPE, if one member of a family tests positive and one or more family members subsequently begin showing symptoms, the assumption will be that the additional family member(s) is/are positive and testing will not be performed unless necessary for treatment.

: Wilton officials have been told, due to the shortage of kits and PPE, if one member of a family tests positive and one or more family members subsequently begin showing symptoms, the assumption will be that the additional family member(s) is/are positive and testing will not be performed unless necessary for treatment. Anyone who has received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and has not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department.

Wilton Helping Hands: Volunteer Effort

The correct number for the grass roots volunteer group, Wilton Helping Hands, is 203.451.8479. Please call that number to volunteer.

CT Recover Bridge Loan Program Overwhelmed with Applications

As of 6 p.m. Friday night, the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) announced it has suspended accepting applications for the Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program. Over 4,000 applications were submitted and the funding has been doubled to $50 million. The DECD is taking a pause to catch-up and reassess. Officials are encouraging any business that did not file prior to the deadline to consider the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance Program.

Wilton 2020 Road Paving Program, Road Paving Begins

Road paving began this week. The schedule is available on the DPW page of the town’s website and is generally updated on Mondays. Important: the paving schedule may vary due to inclement weather.

The following roads are part of the proposed Paving program:

Roads in Progress: (Drainage improvements have begun as of the week of March 1, and milling/paving will follow. Road surfaces on these prepped roads may have raised structures until it is paved. Please travel on these roads with caution.)

Bayberry Lane

Belden Hill Lane

Black Birch Dr

Cannon Rd (Partial)

Freshwater Lane

Graenest Ridge Road

Granite Dr

Ground Pine Road

Hidden Lake Ridge

Mather St

New St 1

New St 2

New St Terrace

Oak Ledge Lane

Rockhouse Rd

Scribner Hill Rd

Springbrook Ln

Sunset Hill Rd

Thunder Lake Rd (Partial)

Washington Post Dr S

West Church St

Wildwood Drive

Woodchuck Lane

Roads to be Scheduled: Work has not started, but these roads are proposed to be included in this year’s paving program, weather permitting.

Bhasking Ridge Rd

Brandon Cr

Belden Hill Rd N (partial–Ridgefield rd to Belden Hill Lane)

Catalpa (Partial–Kristine Lilly Way to Rte 7)

Cider Mill Place

Chipmunk Ln

Coley Road

English Drive

Gaylord Drive (S)

Glen Hill Ln

Glen Hill Rd

Hemmelskamp Rd

Henry Austin Dr

Highview Drive

Hollow Tree Pl

Juniper Place

Kristine Lilly Way

Ledgewood Dr

Nod Hill Rd (partial–Ridgefield Town line to Whipstick)

Orchard Dr

Pheasant Run Rd (partial)

Raymond Lane

Salem Rd

School Rd (Partial)

Stonecrop La

Surrey Glen

Woodhill Rd

Wren Thicket

The Town of Wilton will provide updates. Please continue to monitor updates through the Town’s website. Please contact Department of Public Works at 203.563.0152 for further information.

Transfer Station Procedures

The Transfer Station has been experiencing a high number of first-time users. Residents are reminded that they must have a permit, which can be obtained at Town Hall by using the drop box system, during reduced Town Hall hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.. Only household waste and recycling is accepted at this time.

Enter the Transfer Station to the left of the small structure and don’t be concerned about driving over the scale. Trucks do it all the time.