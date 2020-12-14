Wilton Designers Collaborate for GMW’s Gift Lists for Shopping Local

Local helping local–that’s one of the defining traits about Wilton. Town residents always step up to help their fellow Wiltonians.

This year, that mindset is even more important, as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an economic toll that hits even harder on small, locally-owned businesses. Four local designers–Wilton residents and small business owners themselves–wanted to put their skills to work to help Wilton retailers.

They approached GOOD Morning Wilton with the idea of putting together gift wish lists for women, men, kids and teens, and teachers, and featuring items that can be found in stores located in Wilton. The designers behind the effort are Lora Pham and Betsy Smyth (Litehouse Designs), Patty Tomasetti (Tomasetti Architects & Interior Design), Haiku Durden (HDS Design), and Julie Stein (Julie Stein Design).

Enjoy their suggestions, below, and remember, Shop Local this season. Whether it’s shopping with a retailer on one of these wish lists or another store in Wilton, it’s always a GOOD thing to support Wilton businesses.

Gifts for Women

Gifts for Men

Gifts for Teachers

Gifts for Teen Girls

Gifts for Teen Boys

Gifts for Kids and Babies

Gifts for Home