In an effort to help Wilton business thrive and attract more customers, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) is reviewing the Town’s sign regulations. To assist in that process, the commission has issued a survey seeking feedback from Wilton residents on their level of satisfaction and suggested improvements to signage in Wilton.

The survey can be accessed online and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

The EDC recently completed a similar survey seeking feedback from Wilton businesses. Based on the information collected from both surveys, the EDC will develop recommendations for the Town of Wilton regarding signage .

For questions about the survey, contact EDC Chair Prasad Iyer via email.