Wilton Library is presenting “ARTober with the Artists Collective of Westport” in its October art exhibition, opening on Friday, Oct. 6 with a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The Artists Collective of Westport is a vibrant group of creative individuals who have joined forces to discuss, create, and develop dynamic experiences for the Fairfield County community. The Collective is open to all active artists in pursuit of expanding their careers and developing a strong, diverse arts community by engaging the public through exhibitions and educational events.

The 42 artists from the group who will be exhibiting their works in an array of styles, media choices, and subject matter are Robin Babbin, Nina Bentley, Deborah Loeb Bohren, Michael Brennecke, Lucienne Buckner, Miggs Burroughs, Trace Burroughs, Louise Cadoux, Eric Chiang, Kevin Dailey, Beatrice del Perugia, Laure Dunne, Kat Evans, Susan Fehlinger, Cecilia Moy Fradet, Holly Hawthorn, Ning Jia, Natasha Karpinskaia, Maj Kalfus, Elisa Keogh, Lucy Krupenye, Julie Leff, Susan Lloyd, Erin Nazzaro, Julie O’Connor, Donna Osterby-Brien, Steven Parton, Jay Petrow, Dionne Pia, Tina Puckett, George Radwan, Scott Richter, Dorothy Robertshaw, Katherine Ross, Gay Schempp, Ellen Schiffman, Lisa Silberman, Debbie Smith, Cindy Wagner, Elizabeth White, Virginia Zimmermann, and Florence Zolan.

“The Artists Collective of Westport is a group of excellent artists that have exhibited at a number of local venues over the last few years, including recently at the Westport Library. Some of the artists from the Collective have exhibited at Wilton Library before, and we are happy to welcome them back for this show curated by Nancy Moore, whose work was featured here in a solo show in April,” said Wilton Library Art Chairman Ed MacEwen. “In addition, the special graphics for this exhibition were designed by Miggs Burroughs, our contact for inviting them to the library to share their creative art.”

The exhibition runs through Monday, Oct. 30. A majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Wilton Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday.

For more than 128 years, Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.) has served as the town’s cultural and intellectual center with the mission to inform, enrich, connect, and inspire the community. For more information, visit the Wilton Library online or call 203.762.3950.