Wilton Emergency Officials Monitoring Expected Wind Gusts Monday to Tuesday; Potential Snowfall Wednesday

Connecticut State Emergency officials have issued notifications about two potential weather developments. They are forecasting moderately strong winds to develop across Connecticut on Monday, Dec. 6 into Tuesday, Dec. 7, as a cold front moves east from New York State between 7-10 p.m. And they are watching for a potential snowfall on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Wilton Police Chief/Emergency Management Director John Lynch said the town is preparing for anything that may develop. “We expect some issues with downed tree limbs and trees as well as some power outages. We will be monitoring and address/update as needed,” he said, adding that Eversource is also monitoring and “will be prepared to respond accordingly.”

Monday to Tuesday, Dec. 6-7

According to an alert from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), high-resolution models are forecasting that CT towns can expect winds from the south to pick up over the next few hours by late this afternoon. Gusts up to 35–45 mph can be expected along the coast and at higher elevations above 1,000 feet in the northwest and northeast hills. Wind gusts in valley locations are expected to remain in the 30–35 mph range.

These wind gusts may cause a hazard for high-profile vehicles on bridges or other exposed roadways. The wind gusts may also bring down some tree limbs and cause a minor number of power outages. However, the impact on power lines should be reduced because most trees have lost their leaves for the winter.

The south winds are forecast to shift to the west as the cold front crosses the state Monday evening and begin to slacken down to 30–40 MPH everywhere by midnight.

The overall impact of these strong winds is expected to be minor, and CT-DESPP does not plan to make further updates on this event unless wind advisories are issued by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

State emergency officials are also monitoring forecasts for the potential for the first accumulating snowfall of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 8. At this time, the track of the Wednesday storm is uncertain.

Lynch said that initial estimates range from a dusting to an inch or two. “The storm track is undetermined and we will monitor as we get closer. Emergency services and [Department of] Public Works personnel will be prepared to respond. We will be in contact with school personnel to coordinate any road hazards and/or delays,” he said.