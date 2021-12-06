6th Annual Wilton Rocks for Food Returns with Record-Setting Donations and Fun [PHOTOS]

Live concerts are always more fun in-person, and this year’s Wilton Rocks for Food was not only more fun but it was the most successful yet in terms of how much was raised for a really GOOD cause.

According to founder and organizer Andy Schlesinger, the 6th annual event raised over $160,000 to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry (at Wilton Social Services) and the Connecticut Foodshare, in what Schlesinger called “an incredible evening of musicianship and community.” In fact, thanks to what was raised this year, Schlessinger said the effort “will fund the Wilton Food Pantry for the year 2022.”

Since the concert started seven years ago, it has raised more than $600,000 in total.

Schlesinger said the event couldn’t be successful without everyone’s help — sponsors, donors, musicians, contributors and more. “Thank them if you know them, shop there when you can. We hope you will consider being a part of our event next year. If you are a Wilton resident and a musician please join us on stage,” he said.

Our Platinum Sponsors: Their very generous donations have been the backbone of WRFF. Thank you for believing in us: the Alexander Family, Bankwell, Ed’s Garage Doors, the Schlesinger Family, Lynne and Paul Vanderslice.

Gold Sponsors: Christopher Peacock Kitchens, the Stroup Family, Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Silver Sponsors: the Abud Family, the Berg Family, the Birch Family, the Chefer Family, the Coviello Family, Michael Crystal, Distribution Services of America, the Garrett Family, the Gildersleeve Family, Inspira Marketing, the Jasinski Family, the Johnson/Bayne Family, the McMorris Family, the Partenza Family, Patty Perry, the Petit Family, the Santacroce Family, Wilton Soccer Association

Bronze Sponsors: Amplify Consulting, the Benison Family, the Chrabolowski Family, Dynamic Edge Fitness, Health Diagnostics Management, Kleinsleep, the Manuel Family, the Oliver Family, the Rich Family, the Rogg Family, the Savage Family, the Shah Family, the Sonatore Family, Spire Therapy

Silent Auction Donors: Advance Specialty Care Dermatology, Andy Schlesinger, Barrelsmith, Breitling, Brian Fitzgerald, Burn Boot Camp, Captain Obvious, Christopher Peacock Kitchens, Cindy Sinor, ComplexionPerfexion, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy, Ed’s Garage Doors, Ferrante Family, Flour Salt Water Bread, Garage Living, Jackie Jackson, Jef Johnson, Joanie and the Keepers, Malin and Goet, Mathnasium, Matt Greene Consulting, Milestone Restaurant, N&C Equestrian, Open House Gifts, Passage East Kennels, PTP Physical Therapy, Proof and Wood liquor, Purple Frog Printing, School of Rock, Shah Cellars, the Smith Family, Spire Therapy, Tara Kovach, The Little Pub, Tim Birch, Total Wine, Tradition Golf Club, Two Roads Brewery, William Lalor Esq, Wilton Hardware, Wilton Playshop, Woodcock Nature Center

The musicians, without whom this would have been a much quieter affair:

Andy Schlesinger — Guitar; Dan Berg — Bass; Brennan Gildersleeve — Drums. The heartbeat of Wilton Rocks

Vocals: Dan Berg, Jason Coviello, Brian Fanelli, Jeff Fox, Matt Greene, Brennan Gildersleeve, Gerry Lee, Mike Oliver, Patty Perry, Adrienne Reedy, Donna Savage, Andy Schlesinger, Dave Sonatore, Joan Wallace

Guitar: Scott Bender, Jeff Fox, Matt Greene, Jack Jackson, Justin Phillips, Ben Randol, Alex Sherk, Dave Sonatore, John Taylor

Bass: Lorenzo Diurno, Bruce Reznik, Mac Johnston

Drums: Greg Feldman, Chris Peacock, Dave Valle

Keyboards: Dan Berg, Mac Johnston, Tom Santacroce

Da Horns: Dave Gould, Dave Rintoul, Saurin Shah.

Violin: Mac Johnston

Beer Provided by Sono Brewery and the Schlesinger Family. Consumption of said beer aided by Jason Coviello

Wine Provided by Gerry Lee and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits

Wilton Rocktail provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Poster and Art Design: Rob Phelps Design

Printing courtesy of Purple Frog Graphics

Photography: Jeff Johnson, Brian Kesselman

Thank you to:

Endless thanks and love to Kim Pearson for her support and for putting up with a lot of rehearsals.

Daisy for keeping us safe.

Kim Rogg, whose tireless efforts make the Silent Auction such an incredible success.

Russ Rogg, Joel and Dawn Jasinski, Rich Cunningham, for showing what real friends are all about.

Gerry Lee. You have to come to the show to hear my Gerry Lee speech. Suffice it to say no one better exemplifies the spirit of Wilton Rocks for Food than this man.

Cece Lee, Isabella Jasinski, Natalie Schlesinger

The Wall Street Theater