Crowds Return for Wilton’s Annual Holiday Stroll [PHOTOS]

After a one-year pause for the COVID pandemic, crowds were eager to return for Wilton’s Holiday Stroll, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce‘s annual celebration of the holiday season and seasonal shopping. Friday evening, Dec. 3, hundreds of people descended upon Wilton Center to see Santa Claus arrive (thanks to the Wilton Fire Department), light the Hanukkah menorah, count down the tree lighting, socialize, snap photos with Buddy the Elf, sip hot chocolate with the Kiwanis Club and visit Wilton stores and restaurants.

1 of 55