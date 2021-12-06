Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021): Wide-ranging Price Points Are Seen in Latest Sales

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the properties sold at price points from $500,000 to $650,000, while the fourth property reached nearly $2.3 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

379 Hurlbutt Street: Thomas A. Telesca to Natica Anne Wilson and Robin Damian Alter, for $2,295,000

25 Lambert Common: Gabriel C. and Sarah A. Andreescu to Paragon Relocation Resources, Inc., for $520,000

96 Pond Road: Dennis and Laura Conlon to Samuel Marshall and Margaret Depentu, for $500,000

53 Mountain Road: Skies The Limit, LLC, to Atif Bhanjee and Mehnaz Mahmood, for $650,000