Wilton Announces Shop Local, Eat Local, and Win Local

The Town of Wilton is sponsoring a holiday campaign to benefit Wilton restaurants and retailers — Shop Local, Eat Local, and Win Local in Wilton.

The campaign will run Dec. 6-20, 2021. Spend at least $20 at a Wilton-based retailer or restaurant, take a picture of your receipt or a selfie of you and your purchase, and email to Sarah Gioffre, Coordinator of Community Affairs. Please only one submission per day. Two winners will be drawn each week for a total of four winners over the course of the campaign. Winners will be mailed a $25 gift certificate to a Wilton business.

For more information, please contact Gioffre via email.