2021 GMW Holiday Gift Guide: Gourmet Goodies and Housewares

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-

GOOD things come to those who wait, and today is our final day of GOOD Morning Wilton‘s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide! All this week we’ve featured a collection of really GOOD items from fabulous Wilton businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans. There is something for everyone on your list and best of all, this is your ultimate guide to shopping local.

Today, we feature Gourmet Goodies, Food, Treats and Housewares. Don’t forget to check out all our other Gift Guides:  Gifts for Kids & Teens, Gifts Under $30, Gifts for Women, and Gifts for Men.

sponsored post

Sweet Pierre’s Boutique du Chocolat

 

Beardsley Traveling Art Framer

 

Little Pub

 

Joanna Buchanan

The Pilates Advantage

The Painted Cookie

Wilton Historical Society

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

(GMW requires all commenters to use full, real, verifiable names and emails.)

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here