Wilton Family Y Fundraising Campaign Appeals to the Community: We’re “Here for GOOD” [VIDEO]

Like most other civic organizations, the Wilton Family YMCA had to suddenly navigate a completely different world when the pandemic hit. The non-profit is a major force for good within the community, providing not only a place for people to pursue fitness and sports activities but also to provide support, outreach and programming for many groups in Wilton and beyond, including children, families, seniors, people with special needs and more.

In fact, the organization, which has been part of the community since the 1970s, has over 9,000 members. When the community went on lockdown last March, the Wilton Y had to close as well. But that didn’t stop the Y from adapting, and it continued to provide many of its programs and offering resources to the community, albeit virtually.

Among the challenges that have ensued since March, the Wilton YMCA navigated being able to continue to employ (and pay) its employees, connect with vulnerable members of the community now isolated at home, find new ways to provide services, and prepare the facilities for reopening under new pandemic guidelines and restrictions.

All the while, the Wilton Family Y–a not-for-profit organization–has faced the prospect of reduced revenues from memberships put on hold or dropped, a canceled fundraiser, and other sources. While so many in the community have continued to support the Y, it’s important to get the message out about what the Wilton Family YMCA does for the community, and will continue to do.

GOOD Morning Wilton spoke with the YMCA’s CEO, Bob McDowell; Chief Development Officer Christene Friedman; and Board Chair Patricia Bam to find out more about the story, including the new campaign, “Here for Community, Here for Good”–as in doing good and staying around for a very, very long time.

Please give this interview a listen, and find out what you can do to help the Wilton YMCA at a time when it’s become very clear just how much the Y does for Wilton.