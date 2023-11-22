How does the Wilton Family Y’s much loved holiday tradition of Winter Breakfast with Santa get any better? Thanks to a partnership between the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and Trackside, guests will find out this holiday season.

What started with a syrup and candy cane-fueled brainstorming about how to make the Winter Breakfast twice as nice has turned into the first-ever Winter Breakfast with Santa and Buddy the Elf on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Wilton Family Y (404 Danbury Rd.). Santa, Buddy, and pancakes galore – organizers say it’s a recipe for double the fun and double the giving.

Three merry shifts are available for guests — 9:15-10 a.m., 10:15-11 a.m., or 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m., and guests are in for a holly, jolly time. The event includes a pancake breakfast, story time with Mrs. Claus, photos with Buddy and Santa, and a winter wonderland of craft activities. The cost is $12 per person per seating, and children under age 2 eat free. Tickets are on sale now online.

All proceeds directly benefit the Melissa McFadden Scholarship Fund, established by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in collaboration with Wilton residents Jack and Deborah McFadden. The scholarship, named in honor of their daughter Melissa, is awarded to a Wilton graduating senior committed to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and physical challenges.

Credit: Wilton Family YMCA

Credit: Wilton Family YMCA

Jack and Deb McFadden Credit: Wilton Family YMCA

Credit: Wilton Family YMCA

An added giving component to this year’s festivities is the ‘Buddy Bag,’ a Trackside-led effort to gift community support to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC). Buddy Bags are tote bags filled with a book, a blanket, and a belonging (toy/clothes, etc.) that will be given to children ages 0-16 through the DVCC.

Trackside officials hope to fill 150 bags through this effort with community support. Community members who would like to participate can sign-up online to contribute either an item or a complete bag. Buddy Bag items can be dropped off at Trackside before Dec. 9 or brought to the pancake breakfast at the Y. There will be a special Buddy Bag workshop area to fill a Buddy Bag.

Riverbrook Regional YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes said that both the Y and Trackside are excited to host Santa and Buddy together for an event full of holiday joy that also gives back to the community during this season of giving.

“Breakfast with Santa has run for over two decades and has become a Wilton family tradition. By adding Buddy to the celebration and partnering with Trackside in support of the DVCC, we’re able to extend our outreach and amplify our positive impact which is right in line with our mission,” Barnes said, adding, “Plus, it has been a blast to plan a party with two holiday VIPs.”

Trackside Executive Director Lori Fields agreed and said she “is thrilled and honored to partner with the Y for this very special community event.”

“As we sat around the table together planning this out with our friends from the Y, the entire experience felt magical and meaningful. Bringing together our organizations for this wonderful event, one that includes such special ‘giving back’ pieces, fills us with joy. It’s what the season is all about,” Fields said.

Barnes encouraged community members to register now.

“Join the YMCA and Trackside in spreading joy and goodwill this holiday season. It’s sure to be a festive morning with a dash of magic and a sprinkle of giving, all wrapped up with a bow on top!” he said.