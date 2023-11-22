The following is a press release from the Wilton Police Department.

As the holiday season approaches, Wilton is gearing up to ensure safer roads with the launch of the new ToGetThere campaign from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Nationally, Americans face 21 million chances of encountering a drunk driver on the roads between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, and MADD Connecticut’s ToGetThere campaign aims to help reduce these 21 million chances to zero.

ToGetThere is designed to help cut drunk driving-related deaths 20% by 2026, which could save hundreds of lives, by raising funds and awareness of the issue and changing behavior, including a pledge to never drive impaired and drivers and their loved ones always have a safe ride home.

Across the U.S., someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds, a figure that rises as much as 40% over the winter holidays. ToGetThere empowers Wilton to come together against this preventable crime and ensure that everyone can “get there” for more cherished moments with the people they love. MADD is encouraging local residents to join the movement to end drunk and drugged driving on its website and create a future where there are “No More Victims” of this violent crime.

In support of this initiative, Wilton Police cruisers will display a red ribbon to remind CT residents to designate a driver, ensuring all can “get there” safely and enjoy the Holidays.

