Wilton Fire and Police Departments Launch 2020’s Socially Distant Toys for Tots Campaign

Despite a very different year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilton Fire Department and the Wilton Police Department are continuing their commitment to the annual US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign, once again serving as a host site for collecting donated toys.

They have taken precautions and implemented some changes in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, in an effort to keep residents safe and practice social distancing. Firefighters have placed a blue dropbox at Fire Headquarters (236 Danbury Road), near the main office entrance on the south side of the building.

Residents are asked to leave new, unwrapped toys inside the dropbox for firefighters to retrieve throughout the day. Donations will be collected through Dec. 15. If a toy(s) for donation is larger than the dropbox will accommodate, residents may contact the Fire Deptartment at 203.834.6246 for instructions on where and how to leave the toy. For questions please email Fire Captain Brian Elliott.