Wilton’s Beiersdorf Inc. Hosts Coat Drive for Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person (P2P), a non-profit dedicated to serving local families in need, and Beiersdorf, Inc., the Wilton-based US affiliate of global skincare company Beiersdorf AG, with deep roots in the Norwalk Community, in coordination with the Office of the Mayor of Norwalk, will host its 12th annual Keep Norwalk Warm winter coat distribution during the first two weekends in November.

The annual coat drive benefits individuals and families in the Greater Norwalk area who many have not the resources to provide cold-weather gear for themselves and their children.

“This coat giveaway is as important as ever this year and hopefully will lessen some of the economic impact of the pandemic on so many in the community,” says Greg Dobbs, site manager of the Norwalk Person-to-Person location. “We are thankful for our friends at Beiersdorf and the Beiersdorf Cares Team, for their continued support of this program and local families in need.”

Residents of Norwalk and surrounding communities are invited to register to participate in this year’s event, which will take place at the South Norwalk Community Center at 98 South Main Street between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 8, 14, and 15. Unlike past years, pre-registration is required and walk-ins will not be permitted, to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social-distancing, are strictly enforced.

Residents are asked to bring their own masks, send only one adult per household and arrive at their appointed time. Hand sanitizer will be provided. This event is open to all Norwalk area residents regardless of citizenship status and participants need not be P2P clients.

This event is a longstanding partnership between Beiersdorf, the City of Norwalk and Person-to-Person. During the year, the Beiersdorf community takes part in several local initiatives designed to help people in Norwalk and throughout Fairfield County.

“The annual Keep Norwalk Warm coat drive benefits so many people in the Norwalk area who do not have the resources to purchase winter coats and jackets. Beiersdorf employees understand the importance of this effort and are proud to do what we can to contribute to its success–from donating and collecting winter outerwear to helping sort and distribute these items to Norwalk residents,” says Denise Zenevitch of Beiersdorf Inc.

Donations of new or gently used winter coats, jackets, hats, mittens and scarves are being accepted until Nov. 6 at P2P locations in Norwalk (76 South Main St.) and Darien (1864 Post Rd.), Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For after-hours drop-offs or to run a coat drive, contact Greg Dobbs at 203.621.0722.