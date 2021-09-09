Wilton Fire Department Invites Residents to Annual 9/11 Memorial Service

The following is being published at the request of the Wilton Fire Department:

On behalf of the Wilton Fire Fighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department, we cordially invite you to attend our annual Sept. 11 Memorial Service, which will be held at Wilton Fire Headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Included in the thousands who lost their lives that day were five Wilton residents, 24 New York City Police Officers, 36 Port Authority Officers and 343 Firefighters from the New York City Fire Department.

As Wilton Firefighters, our goal is to ensure that “We Will Never Forget” the loss and sacrifice of so many fellow Americans.

We have also asked family members of those Wilton residents who lost their lives to attend and add their remarks to the memorial service.

Following the service please join us and members of the community for refreshments and reflections of that fateful day.