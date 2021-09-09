Town: Lilly Field Open, WHS Stadium Track and Turf Field Need Restoration

Wilton officials issued an update Wednesday, Sept. 8 on the status of the town’s turf fields, which were damaged during last week’s severe thunderstorms brought by Hurricane Ida.

Extensive rainfall caused significant flooding that damaged the two turf fields at Wilton High School, most significantly at Fujitani Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The fields were saturated with mud and water and the drainage systems were clogged with silt, among other impacts.

As a result of the storm damage, Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce closed both Fujitani and Lilly Field until they could be evaluated by the company that installed the turf systems. That evaluation took place Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Wilton officials reported that Lilly Field lost a sizable amount of coconut husk infill, but is still safe and playable, and it is now open for use. They noted that until additional infill is applied, players may experience slower ball roll. (Anyone wishing to schedule usage of the field should contact the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department.)