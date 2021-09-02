Storm-Damaged WHS Turf Fields Closed, Extensive Cleanup and Fixes Needed [VIDEO]

The record-setting rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida overnight Thursday wreaked havoc on the New York metropolitan area, leaving at least 14 people dead, including a Connecticut State Trooper and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.

Wilton didn’t escape damage, with the storm causing significant flooding after several inches of rain fell and the Norwalk River overflowed its banks. Among the wreckage town officials discovered Thursday morning after the storm passed was extensive damage to the two turf fields at Wilton High School, most significantly to Fujitani Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

As a result, Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce has closed both Fujitani and Lilly Field until repairs are able to be made.

GOOD Morning Wilton spoke with Pierce, Parks Superintendent Doug Katz and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice about what happened during the storm that resulted in the fields to become saturated with mud and water, and clogged drains with silt, and other impacts.