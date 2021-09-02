Ida Aftermath: Trains Suspended, Flooding Closes Wilton Y, Downed Trees Block Roads [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. — The Wilton Family YMCA will open at 2 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. — We’ve got several photos of trees down and flooding.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida have impacted Wilton and the surrounding area. Residents should be aware of the following: