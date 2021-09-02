Ida Aftermath: Trains Suspended, Flooding Closes Wilton Y, Downed Trees Block Roads [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. — The Wilton Family YMCA will open at 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. — We’ve got several photos of trees down and flooding.
1 of 14
ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida have impacted Wilton and the surrounding area. Residents should be aware of the following:
- All Metro-North trains are suspended due to severe flooding, power issues and washouts caused by heavy rainfall. This includes the Danbury branch and the New Haven line. A state of emergency has been declared in New York state, and the New York City subway system is closed.
- Branchbrook Rd. and Spoonwood Rd. in Wilton are closed.
- The Wilton Family YMCA will be closed until at least 12 p.m. due to flooding of the parking lot. Officials say they will make a decision on opening as the water recedes, and updates will be posted on the Y website.
- Wilton Public Schools will be opening on a regular schedule today. An email from the superintendent’s office said that buses may be delayed due to road conditions, and students will not be marked tardy.