Ida Aftermath: Trains Suspended, Flooding Closes Wilton Y, Downed Trees Block Roads [PHOTOS]

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-

UPDATE:  11:15 a.m. — The Wilton Family YMCA will open at 2 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. — We’ve got several photos of trees down and flooding.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida have impacted Wilton and the surrounding area. Residents should be aware of the following:

  • All Metro-North trains are suspended due to severe flooding, power issues and washouts caused by heavy rainfall. This includes the Danbury branch and the New Haven line. A state of emergency has been declared in New York state, and the New York City subway system is closed.
  • Branchbrook Rd. and Spoonwood Rd. in Wilton are closed.
  • The Wilton Family YMCA will be closed until at least 12 p.m. due to flooding of the parking lot. Officials say they will make a decision on opening as the water recedes, and updates will be posted on the Y website.
  • Wilton Public Schools will be opening on a regular schedule today. An email from the superintendent’s office said that buses may be delayed due to road conditions, and students will not be marked tardy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here