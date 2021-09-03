Wilton Resident Appointed to Make-A-Wish CT Board of Directors

Make-A-Wish Connecticut, the non-profit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, has named Wilton resident Sarah Cummins to its Board of Directors.

Cummins is the senior vice president of consumer products for WWE with more than 25 years of experience in business development, partnership marketing and retail licensing. Prior to WWE, she led business development and strategic partnerships at New York Road Runners and was the vice president of licensing for Vineyard Vines.

Cummins has served as board president for the Wilton High School Girls Basketball Booters and still actively donates her time and resources to New York Road Runners. Her keen interest in Make-A-Wish Connecticut developed after one of her children’s classmates was granted a wish and she had the opportunity to see a wish’s impact first-hand.

“Working for a mission-based organization fueled a large part of my career and gives me a unique perspective and understanding about how to position a nonprofit within the corporate community,” Cummins said. “I am excited to be able to make a positive contribution and hit the ground running.”

“We are thrilled to have Sarah join our team,” Make-A-Wish Connecticut President and CEO Pam Keough said. “We have a long-standing partnership with WWE and Sarah’s 20-plus year career in marketing, sales, events and retail is sure to serve us well. Her expertise in change management will positively impact our chapter, especially in these challenging times.”