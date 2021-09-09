Garden Club Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Flower Show

The Wilton Garden Club will host a flower show on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. as part of the Club’s Centennial celebrations.

Wilton’s historic Old Town Hall, (2 Belden Hill Ln.) will be transformed with floral designs reflecting fashion and flowers during the last 100 years, as well as photography, conservation, and local horticulture exhibits.

“We are excited to celebrate our history in such a meaningful way with the community,” said flower show Co-Chair Yolanda Bonomo, who noted that Wilton Garden Club’s first flower show was held in 1922, one year after its founding.

The public is invited to experience this extraordinary creative and educational event and enjoy the colorful displays evoking the history of the Club throughout the decades. This will be a judged National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show.

A Century of Flowers in Fashion will be a flower extravaganza as it spotlights 28 creative floral and botanical designs reflecting fashion and flowers in vogue from the Roaring 20s, when the Club was established, through the 1980s and to the present day. Expect to see Fancy Flapper, Gatsby, Rock and Roll, Old Hollywood, Disco and eclectic 1980s designs presented.

Always popular and fun to see will be the local horticulture display, which will encompass a huge variety of prime flower specimens selected from Club Members’ gardens. A special treat this year will be the photography division, entitled “Hometown Photo Shoot” with black and white and color photos capturing beauty and nature in Wilton.

An educational conservation exhibit will guide the public on the ecological importance of incorporating native plants in local landscapes and the necessity of identifying and removing invasive plants and shrubs to protect wildlife. Several other fascinating displays by the Club’s award-winning Youth Gardeners will demonstrate their design expertise as well as knowledge of horticulture. Wilton’s Girl Scouts will grace the Old Town Hall landscape with fairy garden mini vignettes designed by their collections of plant material in all shapes, textures, and colors.

Wilton is expected to remain lush and blooming after a hot and rain-filled summer turns to fall, a perfect time for the public to enjoy the creativity of the Wilton Garden Club members as they showcase their commitment to horticulture, education, and conservation while celebrating the Club’s 100th birthday.

The event is free with a suggested $10 donation. Parking should be accessed from Belden Hill Rd. at Belden Hill Ln. near the Ridgefield Rd. intersection and traffic light. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced in accordance with CT Department of Public Health guidelines.

Find out more on the Wilton Garden Club’s website.

The Wilton Garden Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, National Garden Clubs, Inc., and the New England Garden Clubs, Inc. To discover more about the Club the WGC website and Facebook page.