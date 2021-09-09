WHS’s Ekal Club Held 5K to Raise Awareness and Funds for Schools in Rural India

Members of Wilton High School‘s fledging Ekal Club conducted a 5K charity run on Saturday, Aug. 28, raising a total of $1,100 which will go towards fully funding three schools in rural India for a year, at an approximate cost of $365/school/year.

Ekal Vidyalaya is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring basic education to underserved parts of India and Nepal. The WHS Ekal Club’s charter is to spread that mission across Wilton Public Schools and the wider community.

Starting and ending at Merwin Meadows, approximately 50 participants — from experienced marathoners to novice walkers, from elementary aged runners to grandparents who came out to support the cause — enjoyed wonderful weather and the great running and walking trails Wilton has to offer.

The Ekal Club members who organized the 5K included some of WHS’s senior cross country and track team runners and other WHS athletes and this event allowed them to combine their athletic and altruistic passions.

Many of the club members who organized the event have long been involved with Ekal Vidyalaya, along with their families, and have successfully raised more than $30,000 over the last four years. They say they are excited to have an additional platform in the WHS Club to further their mission.

Ekal Club 5K organizers include Rubin Jha, Rishabh Bhandari, Dhruv Rokkam, Vishnu Duriseti, Siya Yinti and Sid Suneja. The Ekal Club hopes to continue raising more awareness and funds across Wilton and beyond and thanks the community, Wilton Parks and Recreation and the Wilton Police Department for their support of the 5K.