Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 4-6, 2021

Wilton Soccer Association — Travel Teams Kick Off Fall 2021 Season

It was a beautiful first September weekend as all of Wilton Soccer Association’s Travel Development and Travel soccer teams participated in their first games of the Fall 2021 season.

Wilton’s U9 and U10 boys and girls teams played an in-town Blue and White jamboree at Hurlbutt Field with more than 70 Wilton players participating. Wilton players were divided up into four boys’ teams and three girls’ teams for multiple games each in a round-robin style event that was organized to emphasize learning while competing.

Wilton’s players were excited to be back on the field with teammates, friends and coaches, while parent supporters enjoyed the action and sunshine. The event and games served to refresh game rules, build skills and teach positions while promoting the program’s mantra of #onetownoneteam.

In addition, Wilton’s competitive U11-U15 Travel soccer teams took to the field for their first games of the season at the John Jay Labor Day Weekend Soccer Invitational at Onatru Park in South Salem, N.Y. The boys teams competed on Saturday, Sept. 4, and the girls teams played their games on Sunday, Sept. 5. Each team played multiple games against competition from around the region. Representative team highlights from the weekend included:

Wilton 2011 Boys Blue: Improved with each game and finished the event with a 2-1 win over Darien.

Wilton 2011 Girls Blue: Played three close, hard-fought matches against high-quality opponents.

Wilton 2011 Girls White: Scored many and conceded only one goal to finish the tournament undefeated with three wins and no losses.

Wilton 2010 Boys Blue: Played four hard-fought matches, securing two solid wins.

Wilton 2010/2009 Girls Blue: Played three matches against strong opponents and showed improvement with each match.

Wilton 2008 Girls Blue: Strong opening weekend recording two wins and scoring 11 goals.

All of Wilton’s teams will play their first league games on September 12th against opponents from across Fairfield County.