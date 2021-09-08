Heavy Rainfall and Severe Thunderstorms May Be Headed Wilton’s Way

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, 3:30 p.m. — Wilton Emergency Management Director/Police Chief John Lynch is alerting Wilton residents about a line of possibly severe thunderstorms that will move through Wilton later today and early Thursday.

At 1:15 p.m. radar showed a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving slowly across central New York state. This line is moving slowly and is not expected to reach western Connecticut until midnight, and is forecast to continue passing eastward across the state until 5 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is forecasting that any thunderstorms will have a 5%-15% chance of containing strong winds and around a 2% chance of containing an isolated tornado. The showers and thunderstorms may bring up to 1-2 inches of rainfall, which may cause some minor to briefly moderate urban flooding overnight and may cause some smaller streams to rise. No major flooding is expected and the rainfall is expected to end by daybreak.

The overall impact of this event is expected to be minor. However, given the recent heavy rainfall, soils remain wet, and the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will monitor conditions overnight. Another update will be sent out if urban or small stream flooding becomes a significant threat.