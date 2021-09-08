Woodcock Nature Center Welcomes Runners of All Ages for Annual “Where the Wild Things Run” 5K & Kids’ Run

Woodcock Nature Center will once again welcome runners, hikers and walkers of all ages at its annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. For several decades, this event has highlighted Woodcock’s nearly five miles of publicly accessible trails and raised money for the center’s educational programs.

This year, the run returns as a group event after being held as a self-guided event in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.

The popular 5K, which kicks-off at 9 a.m. is 90% trail with a mix of groomed trails, rugged trails and narrow bridges/boardwalks. Walkers are also welcome. The terrain of the 5K will highlight the diversity and beauty of the Woodcock property.

A shorter, 1K Kids Fun Run geared towards ages 6-and-up kicks-off at 8:30 a.m. and is guided by a Woodcock team member. Parents are also welcome to accompany their children.

After the Kids Fun Run families are invited to stick around for some unique post-race festivities on the nature center grounds including snacks, music, games, playground fun, nature crafts, and the not-to-be-missed annual live turtle race at 9:15 a.m.!

Woodcock is seeking interested businesses for sponsorship opportunities, which can include inclusion on the race t-shirt, cross-promotions and a table at the race finish. Special thanks to current sponsors Fairfield County Bank, Outdoor Sports Center, and Ridgefield Running Company.

Organizers are expecting 150 participants, so runners are encouraged to register in advance on the Woodcock RunSignUp website. Race fees are $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Kids Fun Run. Race t-shirts are only guaranteed to participants registered by Sept. 15. Prizes will be awarded for the top adult finishers.

For more information and to register visit Woodcock Nature Center online.