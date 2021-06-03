Are You Ready for Wilton Flag Football? Summer & Fall Camps/Clinics + FREE Fall Girls Flag League & Clinic [SPONSORED]

Sponsored content

Wilton Flag Football (NFL) is adding two new summer programs and a FREE all-girls league this fall.

Registration is now open for all the summer and fall programs. Wilton Youth Football Cheer (WYFC) offers flag football for grades Pre-K-12 with both boys’ and girls’ options. The programs are coordinated by WYFC’s annually elected volunteer board of directors.

“We’re so excited for the summer and fall seasons,” said Tony Palumbo, volunteer vice president and flag football commissioner for WYFC. “When you hear from parents there is nothing their kids love more than flag football, you know it’s time to get more youth involved. With our new girls’ league, we will continue our tradition of providing a flexible and supportive atmosphere for the parents and kids. Our flexible scheduling philosophy supports kids playing multiple sports and volunteer coaches’ schedules. We are a family program run by a great group of volunteer parents, that make sure the kids come first in Flag Football.”

To support the new fall league, WYFC is offering, a FREE clinic/jamboree for Wilton girls and interested coaches on Wednesday, June 9.

Flag Football Intro Skills Clinic

Players & Coaches

Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30-7 p.m.

Middlebrook

Registration

The flag summer programs are jointly run by WYFC volunteers and the Wilton High School football team. The week of June 14 there is a flag camp. Starting Monday, June 21, there is a Monday night clinic program. (Registration link)

The summer season kicks off on Monday, June 14. To sign up and for more information on the Summer 2021 season, please visit the Wilton Youth Football website or reach out via email.

Flag Football is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in America and in Wilton. Nationally the NFL is now funding girls’ flag football as a high school varsity sport.