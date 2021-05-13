Wilton Garden Club Extends Thanks for Very Successful Plant Sale

To the Editor:

The Wilton Garden Club wishes to express thanks and appreciation to all who made our 81st Mother’s Day Plant Sale a huge success.

First and foremost, thank you to those who came out to the Town Green to celebrate spring and purchase plants & gifts. We were thrilled to see so many new faces and welcome all newcomers to Wilton! As always, we strive to offer a wide variety of plant offerings including perennials from our gardens proven to thrive in Wilton, many of which are unusual and hard to find varieties. Your purchases from this annual fundraiser enable us to give back to Wilton in so many ways including our new Wilton’s Golden Miles daffodil initiative, maintaining Wilton’s town gardens, and preserving our historic Old Town Hall. After a year of confinement due to COVID, we were especially happy to see everyone and help with their gardening and gift needs.

We also want to extend our thanks to groups in the Wilton community that supported us. Many thanks to the Wilton Library, which shared space for our bookkeeping needs, and the American Legion Post 86 for sharing their facilities and providing coffee and hot chocolate. In addition, members of the Flower Guard, Boy Scout Troop 20 camped out to protect our plant inventory. Thanks too, to Paul’s Prosperous Printing for producing high-quality signs, sometimes on short notice, and Wilton Hardware for their generous contribution. Finally, thanks to GOOD Morning Wilton, the Wilton Bulletin, and the Norwalk Hour for outstanding coverage of our event.

We hope you were able to find the perfect gift for Mom from our assortment of gorgeous potted plantings, decorative gift baskets, hanging baskets, and more. Here’s to your gardens blooming profusely and bringing you joy. For resources, check out our website. We look forward to seeing you next year – the sale is always Mother’s Day weekend!

The Wilton Garden Club