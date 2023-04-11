Continuing a tradition it started last year, the Wilton Garden Club (WGC) held its second annual Giving Days last week, during which it delivered its philanthropic donations in person to multiple charitable causes in town.

The WGC handed checks of support, collectively totaling $5,185, to eight Wilton-based nonprofit organizations that align with its cornerstones of education, conservation, preservation, and beautification. They include:

Ambler Farm

Federated Garden Clubs of CT

Making Wilton Beautiful

Norwalk River Valley Trail

Norwalk River Watershed Association

Pollinator Pathway

Wilton Library Association

Woodcock Nature Center

“We really enjoy our new tradition of hand-delivering our support,” WGC’s philanthropy co-chair, Jennifer Davatzes, said. “Meeting with these wonderful organizations and learning about their important work makes our contributions all the more meaningful.”

WGC’s charitable donations are funded primarily through proceeds from its long-held (83 years) annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale which is set this year for Friday, May 12, from 12-6 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — rain or shine — at the Gazebo on the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.) in Wilton Center. For especially eager buyers, a pre-sale event will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.) at the Comstock Community Center Greenhouse (180 School Rd.) for those wanting first dibs on smaller items such as hanging and floral baskets and assorted herbs and vegetable plants.

The WGC annual Mother’s Day sale is one of the largest and most comprehensive plant sales in Connecticut; last year’s attendance was record-setting. Offerings this year include a large selection of popular perennials, annuals, vegetable seedlings, herbs, hanging baskets, wildflowers, indoor houseplants, flowering shrubs, patio containers, and floral gift baskets. A number of native and pollinator plants will be available, too, as well as a wide selection of award-winning dahlia tubers.

“Every year we are so grateful for the community’s support of our plant sale,” WGC President Ann Margaret Mannix said. “As it’s our primary fundraiser, it enables us to support a considerable number of important causes in town. We’re hoping for an excellent turnout again this year.”

Now in its 102nd year, the Wilton Garden Club is a civic-minded organization dedicated to education, conservation, preservation and beautification. Boasting an active membership of 130 individuals, the club’s common thread is a love of gardening and a commitment to Wilton. Membership includes master gardeners and industry professionals as well as novices who want to learn more. With 25 different committees, ranging from Conservation to Civics to Greenhouse to Flower Arranging, members easily find something that suits their interests.