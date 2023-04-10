Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 31-April 6, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties transferred to new owners.

The number of homes that changed hands is the same as the week before, and consistent with the weekly numbers seen since the start of the year. However, in a break from typical weeks, all four homes were under the $1 million mark.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

104 Rivergate Drive: Radhika Chekka and Miriyana Kalyana to Randi Tomasulo, for $785,000

27 Telva Road: Lynne Leonard Ohrn to Mark Anthony Botros and Brooke Bonner Shelton, for $915,000

28 Old Kingdom Road: Shobhit Kapoor and Meenu Chabra to Emily Ackers and Sean Finan, for $964,700

150 Thayer Pond Road: Maria and Scott Chila to Jason Calman and Shea Mccabe, for $901,000