Wilton Girls Reach NFL Flag Regional Tournament Finals

A team of Wilton fourth, fifth and sixth graders from Wilton’s Youth Flag Football program went further in a tournament than any Wilton team has before, reaching the finals within their 10U Girls division at Saturday’s (Nov. 13) NFL Flag Regional Tournament hosted by the Patriots in Taunton, MA.

A win in the finals would have secured a spot for the team in the NFL’s National Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games this coming February.

Wilton was well represented at the regionals, also sending co-ed 12U and 14U teams to compete.

The Girls 10U team included five players from Wilton’s Girls Flag Football league, one from its co-ed Flag league, and one who plays in both the town’s co-ed Flag and Tackle leagues, demonstrating Wilton’s uniquely wide array of opportunities for young female athletes to learn and play the sport in town.

Pictured above (L-R) are players Zoe Sigmond, Amelia Christianson, Julia Faro, Lilah Anastasia, Eden Solomon, Courtney Rumilly and Hailey Harlacher. Behind them are coaches Owen Anastasia and Matt Rumilly.