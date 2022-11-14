“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Nov. 14, 2022: WHS Football Closes Season with Shutout Over Norwalk, Field Hockey Continues State Championship Drive [VIDEO]

Wilton Athletics had a great Week 11 of the fall season, as the Wilton High School varsity football team delivered a shutout win for its last regular season game, defeating Norwalk 28-0 on Thursday, Nov. 10. And Wilton’s varsity field hockey team continues its Class L State Championship drive, as the #2-ranked team will play in this week’s semi-finals on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ and its host, WHS sophomore Alex K. has all the details, sideline footage, and interviews as well as all the other results on how your favorite WHS teams fared last week.