Wilton Go Green Certifies Woodcock Nature Center for Sustainable Business Practices

Wilton Go Green’s "Sustainability in Business" program encourages local businesses to participate by implementing green initiatives and practices.

Woodcock Nature Center was recently certified by Wilton Go Green for its sustainable business practices, earning a Platinum certificate, the highest level of recognition.

Woodcock Nature Center now joins the ranks of other certified Wilton businesses, including Wildbloom Skincare and Wilton Hardware, that have qualified as sustainable by implementing a certain number of green initiatives from a list of selected requirements.

“Our businesses are the bedrock of introducing green practices in the community from workplace solutions to inspiring employees to take action at home,” said Tammy Thornton, Wilton Go Green’s president. “We encourage more businesses to become certified given how small changes on their part can make a huge impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

Wilton Go Green’s Sustainability in Business program encourages businesses to participate in achieving a green or platinum certification in the categories of energy, education, transportation, water, indoor/outdoor environment and food service where applicable. A Wilton Go Green representative is on hand to help businesses achieve sustainable practices and become certified for a two-year period.

Woodcock Nature Center has a long history of land conservation. As a non-profit, the nature education organization serves thousands of local residents each year through hands-on creative outdoor learning. The Nature Center is situated on 150-acres of state protected land and is open to the public free of charge from dawn to dusk daily.

The Nature Center attained its certification by achieving a number of requirements within sustainable categories. The process is simple and a Wilton Go Green representative can guide companies through the online submission form process.

Officials from WGG say that many green requirements are easier to achieve than might be expected – as easy, for example, as switching out old light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs or setting up recycling bins in a business location.

In recognition of their contributions to the well-being of the environment, Wilton businesses receive an emblem to proudly display in their storefronts, visibility on various social media channels and recognition on Wilton Go Green’s website.

Anyone with questions or an interest in applying for green certification can visit Wilton Go Green’s website or reach out via email. In addition to Woodcock Nature Center, other current certified businesses include Wildbloom Skincare, Wilton Hardware, Milly and Sissy, and Wilton Congregational Church.

In support of the business community, Wilton Go Green encourages Wilton residents to complete a brief and anonymous survey on the importance of businesses implementing green practices. Feedback is essential to understand attitudes towards purchasing decisions and overall sustainable practices.