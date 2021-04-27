With Inland Wetland Violations on the Rise in Wilton, Environmental Affairs Dept. Says, “Ask Before You Do Work”

The following is a press release from Wilton’s Environmental Affairs Department.

Wilton’s Department of Environmental Affairs is seeing a significant increase in Inland Wetland violations. In addition to delays, violations can result in fees and possible legal action. Residents with a watercourse or wetlands on or near their property are encouraged to contact the department before beginning work, as a permit may be required. Even if residents have engaged a contractor, it is always best to check with the department before starting work.

Wetlands are a valuable part of Wilton’s ecosystem and are woven into the fabric of the landscape. They provide areas that filter stormwater runoff, serve as aquifer recharge points, and provide unique habitats for wildlife. The Inland Wetland Commission is responsible for protecting and preserving wetlands and watercourses in our community. The Commission reviews proposed land disturbance activities that may occur in a wetland or within 100 feet of a wetland or watercourse and issues permits to allow projects in regulated areas.

What is a wetland?

A wetland is land where the soils are designated as poorly drained, very poorly drained, alluvial or floodplain. Wetlands are often slow to drain after heavy rainstorms and often where water is present permanently or seasonally. Wilton has red maple swamps that hold surface water all year but there are other wetlands such as vernal pools that dry up completely in the heat of the summer months.

Wetlands are important to protect for water quality purposes and environmental balance for many species to survive. Ponds and watercourses are easily identifiable as wetlands as water is almost always present. However, wetlands are delineated based on soil type and are not necessarily visibly wet throughout the year. A Certified Soil Scientist may need to be hired by the property owner to delineate the soils on properties prior to a permit being issued.