Wilton Go Green Launches “Do One Thing–New Green You Resolution” Campaign

Wilton Go Green is hoping residents adopt one suggested New Year’s resolution to both help the environment and encourage connection, in a campaign called “Do One Thing–New Green You Resolution.”

Wilton Go Green officials say it’s a way “to start over and refresh our lives with a little more hope and positivity,” with people eager to leave 2020 behind. Plus, they add, in a year with far fewer physical connections and interactions with friends and family, it’s a different way “to connect and show our love.”

“This campaign is designed to help our community connect with one another on a different level. It aims to let us see what our friends and family are doing by making simple changes to help us all become more sustainable. These efforts can be made in different areas of our lives and spread positivity by showing us that we can make a difference,” Tammy Thornton, president of Wilton Go Green, said.

The group believes that the efforts will serve as a reminder that each individual can make simple, yet positive and effective solutions toward curbing the collective carbon footprint.

Like so many civic organizations, Wilton Go Green has also found that not being able to connect with the community in-person has been an impediment.

“The year 2020 has been exceptionally different for all of us. So much of our work at Wilton Go Green relies on our positive face-to-face interactions within our community,” Thornton said.

“Fostering sustainable behaviors relies heavily on watching and knowing others are feeling the same way. It also means trying something new and we hope to make that sense of community more visible to the residents of Wilton through this campaign,” she added.

During the campaign, Wilton Go Green board and committee members will share their own “Do One Thing” goals, and then add something new they look forward to doing in the new year.

Moving forward in the campaign, Wilton Go Green hopes to highlight what other residents are doing.

“The ‘Do One Thing’ campaign isn’t about bragging rights or showing off. It is truly about building a sense of community around fostering sustainable behaviors. The hope is that your actions can have a ripple effect within your family, friends, and neighbors as you share what you are doing,” Thornton explains.

Residents can join the campaign by first visiting the “Do One Thing” webpage to view the many different suggestions for making changes and new actions to try for 2021. Those interested can sign up using the online form and a Wilton Go Green member will then follow up. Wilton Go Green plans to share stories through its website, newsletter and social media. Residents can also follow Wilton Go Green on Facebook and Instagram to follow the campaign’s progress.