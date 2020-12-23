Wilton Church Announces Daily COVID Testing Open To The Public

Our Lady of Fatima Church is opening a new COVID-19 testing service in its parish center located at 229 Danbury Road, Wilton.

Testing will be available to the public, and most insurance plans are accepted.

Testing will begin on Dec. 28, 2020. Appointments may be scheduled online, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in 10-minute appointment slots. OLF’s Rev. Reginald Norman says those hours could shift to a 7:00 a.m. start in an effort to better assist those trying to schedule a test before work.

There is no walk-in testing.

Fr. Norman says he is very excited about the plans. “We want people to know this is available and we have a local place to get tested.”

He added that OLF was not trying to interfere with any testing plans arranged by the town of Wilton, but wanted to improve upon the long waits and distant locations of other testing locations. “We wanted to give [people] another option. We want people to be safe. Anybody is welcome, whether they live in Wilton or not,” he said.

Progressive Diagnostics is the testing provider. The company has been working in partnership with the local diocese, operating a COVID testing site at the Catholic Center in Bridgeport. Fr. Norman has been getting his own COVID tests at that location on a regular basis and says it’s been a good experience.

PCR (saliva) tests will be conducted. The testing information on the OLF website says, “COVID-19 PCR saliva testing is accurate, non-invasive and simple to use for individuals of all ages.”

Progressive Diagnostics says its turnaround time for PCR test results is within 72 hours and antibody results within 24 hours of the lab receiving the sample. (The company notes that results can sometimes take longer over holidays or weekends).

Fr. Norman says OLF will continue to host the testing on a daily basis as long as there is need, potentially even through July. Schedule decisions will be reviewed as the pandemic unfolds.

In addition to the OLF testing site, Progressive Diagnostics will also be opening a testing center in Danbury. That location is slated to open on January 4, 2021.

Fr. Norman indicated safety concerns for parishioners were very important. “The parish center will be shut off from the church itself,” said Norman. Those arriving for testing would enter and exit the parish center at a separate entrance toward the rear of the building.