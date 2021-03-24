Wilton GOP Seeks Volunteers to Run for Municipal Office (BOS, BOF, BOE, P&Z & ZBA)

To the Editor:

As Wilton’s November 2021 municipal elections approach, the party of Lincoln and Reagan is looking for passionate candidates to serve our ‘shining city on a hill’ here in Wilton. Local government matters to all of us – it directly impacts Wilton’s schools, our community, and our children. Great local leadership is critically important for Wilton and we need determined local leaders that continue our town’s tradition of first-class stewardship.

In preparation for this November’s local election the Wilton Republican Town Committee would love to hear from residents interested in all positions, including the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Zoning Board of Appeals. If you want to use your talents to serve our beautiful town, and align with our ideals of local control, individual freedom and responsibility, and promoting a sound financial footing for Wilton, please reach out to me via email to learn more about the endorsement process.

Jake Lubel

Wilton RTC